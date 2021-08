Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Want to buy complete 800 sxr exhaust #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Sykesville Maryland Age 50 Posts 107 Want to buy complete 800 sxr exhaust Want to buy complete 800sxr exhaust system or whatever stock exhaust components someone wants to sell.

Looking for these 4 parts but will take what anyone wants to sell.

My current 05 sxr pipe is disintegrating from the inside

Located in Maryland 21784.

Thanks in advance





1. Exhaust manifold

2. Exhaust pipe

3.front muffler

4.expansion chamber 05 850 SXR

05 800 SXR

94 701 SN SJ

93 650 SN SJ

90 jet mate

91 sea couch! (Under construction) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,769 Re: Want to buy complete 800 sxr exhaust Got it all , fresh water only , just no headpipe ,

Manifold

Chamber

Front chamber

200$ plus ship



you can use a stock 750 headpipe

