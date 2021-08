Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXI Hull Repair 😬😬 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Kent OH Age 32 Posts 13 SXI Hull Repair 😬😬 Connecting rod snapped and basically threw a grenade in the motor. In doing so rod sliced through crank case, motor mount plate, and lastly the hull of the ski. Attached some photos for reference as I'm now going to try and open this hole up and patch it! Will post my photos through the process! Wish me luck!!!D470DE16-8AD6-466F-8C43-CE2922BC1DFE.jpeg Attached Images BF35FA06-38B7-4EF9-8F3A-5658F2D118A3.jpeg (3.62 MB, 2 views)

Re: SXI Hull Repair 😬😬 looks as if it was already repaired.

