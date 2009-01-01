Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 21 How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose? Oil change time again for my 2014 Seadoo GTI SE 130. How long can I run it with a garden hose into the water outlet fitting at the rear of the Jetski? I understand about starting, water on, then water off and shut down. I have seen documentation saying not more than 30 seconds and some other documentation indicating 5 minutes maximum. Does anyone know how long I can safely run the jetski on the hose? I am just trying to get the oil heated up a bit so the vacuum works better for oil extraction. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,633 Re: How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose? In this weather I time them right at 4 minutes. Just right to heat the oil for extracting. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

