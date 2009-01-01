 How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose?
  Today, 05:31 PM #1
    N1ml
    N1ml is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    21

    How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose?

    Oil change time again for my 2014 Seadoo GTI SE 130. How long can I run it with a garden hose into the water outlet fitting at the rear of the Jetski? I understand about starting, water on, then water off and shut down. I have seen documentation saying not more than 30 seconds and some other documentation indicating 5 minutes maximum. Does anyone know how long I can safely run the jetski on the hose? I am just trying to get the oil heated up a bit so the vacuum works better for oil extraction.
  Today, 06:20 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,633

    Re: How Long Can I Run Seadoo On a Hose?

    In this weather I time them right at 4 minutes. Just right to heat the oil for extracting.
