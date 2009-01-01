Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 GTX 951 High Idle Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location NY Posts 1 2000 GTX 951 High Idle Issue Basically I'm trying to figure out why my idle is higher then before I rebuilt the carbs with genuine Mikuni parts.. I also checked the two connection points for the throttle cable ball and I verified that I slipped the ball end of the cable in the correct hole at its mounting point. So even when I backed off the idle adjustment screw all the way the idle still seems a little high. 3100rpm on hose. I checked that there was enough slack in the cable and when the throttle lever is depressed it seems like everything opens and closes correctly on the throttle plates. There is no binding with the pulse line I check that . I have also set the low speed adjusters to 1 1/2 turns out as a starting point. This is my second time doing this and I had no issues with my first rebuild on my other GTX 951. Any assistance would be appreciated. Last edited by PhilChieco; Today at 03:27 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

