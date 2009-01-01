Helping a friend out. He has a 2013, 150 hour Seadoo GTX155. The AGM battery is about 7 months old and always on a trickle charger. When he tries to start the jetski, it cranks real, real slow. It is like the battery is real low and cannot turn over the engine. The battery measures 12.8 vdc. After trying three or four times it starts and runs great. After a few minutes, if it is shut down, it starts up on the first try, no problem. Is this a trait of this ski? The weather is around 85 degrees F. We had a super charged ski in the past and it always started slowly. A Seadoo tech had said that super charged skis always cranked slowly.