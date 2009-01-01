Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX155 2013 Slow Cranking at Start Up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 21 GTX155 2013 Slow Cranking at Start Up Helping a friend out. He has a 2013, 150 hour Seadoo GTX155. The AGM battery is about 7 months old and always on a trickle charger. When he tries to start the jetski, it cranks real, real slow. It is like the battery is real low and cannot turn over the engine. The battery measures 12.8 vdc. After trying three or four times it starts and runs great. After a few minutes, if it is shut down, it starts up on the first try, no problem. Is this a trait of this ski? The weather is around 85 degrees F. We had a super charged ski in the past and it always started slowly. A Seadoo tech had said that super charged skis always cranked slowly. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules