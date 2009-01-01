Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to me F12X... Maybe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location CBUS Posts 4 New to me F12X... Maybe Hey there Honda peeps, I used to own an 04 R12X that I LOVED, probably back in like 08-2010 time frame, Had a macsboost module on it, aftermarket impeller, hydrorurf...



I know they have been out of production for a while, but a friend is selling their 2006F12x.... Will I still be able to get basic maint items like filters etc.



Do they still seem to have the bullet proof longevity reputation that they had when I owned mine.



Also any insight on value, great shape for year... I am thinking they had around 150 hours on it.



