Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Waverunner 800XLT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Age 78 Posts 30 2004 Waverunner 800XLT Hi, just had the engine rebuilt. Everything checks out. Now having trouble getting the Ski running. I can start it with Starting Fluid but can't keep it going. Any ideas? Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules