Thread: Kawasaki 550s

I have two 550's I am offering for sale.



The first one is a 1991 440 with a 550 reed conversion. SBN44, Westcoast Tank, Coffman Pipe, it's set up for the Vintage Class and ready to go. Brand new battery. Titled and registration up to date.



The second is an old retro ski with lots of hard to find parts. 550 Piston Port, TBR gas tank (I was told there were only 3 of them and I've yet to see another), TBR rear exhaust exit, Ocean Pro Head, OCJS Cylinder, OCJS Exhaust, ****inson Intake Manifold, 38BN Westcoast Carb, brand new Bilge Pump. All Fluids were drained and ski has been sitting for a little over a year. Titled





Asking $3500 for each. Located in Central California, 93619

