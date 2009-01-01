 Kawasaki 550s
pxctoday

Thread: Kawasaki 550s

  Today, 02:12 PM #1
    Tynewberry
    Tynewberry
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Kawasaki 550s

    I have two 550's I am offering for sale.

    The first one is a 1991 440 with a 550 reed conversion. SBN44, Westcoast Tank, Coffman Pipe, it's set up for the Vintage Class and ready to go. Brand new battery. Titled and registration up to date.

    The second is an old retro ski with lots of hard to find parts. 550 Piston Port, TBR gas tank (I was told there were only 3 of them and I've yet to see another), TBR rear exhaust exit, Ocean Pro Head, OCJS Cylinder, OCJS Exhaust, ****inson Intake Manifold, 38BN Westcoast Carb, brand new Bilge Pump. All Fluids were drained and ski has been sitting for a little over a year. Titled


    Asking $3500 for each. Located in Central California, 93619
    1988 Kawasaki X2 1100 triple
    1991 Kawasaki 440/550
    1991 Kawasaki X2 750 (Coffman Exhaust, Dual SBN44s, Sponsons, WestCoast Waterbox)
    93 Gen 2 X2 built from SXR bottom deck by Bullett Racing)
    OG 440 Too Much To List
    Super Chicken Project

    Searching for A/M Super Chicken Stuff
