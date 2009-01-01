 New MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE REEDS Kawasaki 750 SXI and SXR 800
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:55 AM #1
    smd
    smd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    NOR-CA
    Posts
    11

    New MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE REEDS Kawasaki 750 SXI and SXR 800

    These are NIB and are the older version before the 3's.
    $150 for the set of two. I have two sets for sale.
    I also have replacement reeds for 1 set. $50
    Shipping $6
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:58 AM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    I dream skis 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    36
    Posts
    501

    Re: New MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE REEDS Kawasaki 750 SXI and SXR 800

    Possibly interested. Can you explain to me the difference between these and the newer style?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:10 AM #3
    smd
    smd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    NOR-CA
    Posts
    11

    Re: New MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE REEDS Kawasaki 750 SXI and SXR 800

    I'm not sure. I'd call them and ask. The part number is on one of the pictures.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:05 PM #4
    smd
    smd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    NOR-CA
    Posts
    11

    Re: New MOTO TASSINARI VFORCE REEDS Kawasaki 750 SXI and SXR 800

    Sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. 89jetmate

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 