Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New used 12F questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location North Texas Age 62 Posts 31 New used 12F questions I got a 2006 12F this spring and have used it a bit this summer with zero problems. It's been my best ski by far. Just put gas in it, push the button and go.



I bought a service manual but it doesn't have answers to some more basic information. I can't find much reference to any of these by just internet searching nor the forum search bar. If any of you have an owner's manual or know answers to these off the top of your head, I welcome some input.



1) Oil level - With the ski on the trailer, I pull the dipstick. It comes out with barely any oil on it. When I insert and pull it again, it shows full. It's always been at the same level since I bought it and the seller said he recently changed the oil.



2) Two beeps when I turn the switch on. I read online that on some models this can mean low oil.



3) Parasitic battery drain - I bought the ski knowing it had a parasitic draw. I have two wires that go to the negative battery post. The small cable (two yellow wires) is the offending one. I have a 1.1 milliamp draw from the fuel injection relay next to the battery that energizes with the key switch off. My marine mechanic told me over phone that it would just be easier to add a battery cutoff switch but those have too large of posts for my small terminal loops. I did add a small marine switch for the small wire but would rather fix it correctly if it's not too much trouble. The wiring diagram has not been helpful as I can't find the two yellow wires illustrated coming off the battery.



4) Power switch - I bought the ski without any keys supplied. We just have turn the switch with a metal plate. I don't know how the key works with the magnet action but the dealer who sold me a key says it is just supposed to unlock the switch so it can turn. I was thinking maybe the internals had some secondary circuit that activated and that it might be associated with my battery drain issue. Using the key doesn't have any affect on the drain problem so I am at a loss what function the key provides. It's certainly not worth $60.



