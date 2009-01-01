Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '99 1100 ZXI Intermittent No Power to Lights #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Arkansas Posts 2 '99 1100 ZXI Intermittent No Power to Lights Hi all!



I've had a '99 1100 ZXI for a few years now, and about 2 years ago a bad roller on the trailer created a hole in the front fiberglass and caused it to take on water badly. One day out riding the ski became bogged down and wouldn't go above a certain RPM, and I discovered the gas cap had broken so I assumed water had gotten into the fuel. We pulled the ski out to discover the hull was filled with water, so I pulled the spark plugs and cranked it but no water came out and the cylinder heads looked dry. I never winterized it (Completely my fault) and left it outside through the winter.



I have since repaired the fiberglass, and a year later attempted to start the ski and discovered I had no electrical power. I drained the gas and replaced the gas cap, and the oil tank cap had broken at the threads but was still hanging on. This was replaced too. I tried basic things like pulling the front dash off and visually inspecting the connections, cleaned all the connections in the front with electrical contact cleaner, and re-assembled to get nothing. I left it for another year.



This year I decided to go full bore and try to figure out what was wrong. All but one of the fittings on the electrical box had broken, and the inside was completely corroded. I found the main wire to the ignition switch had corroded apart and looked black, as did the ground on that same plug. We pulled everything out, cleaned all the connections with water and baking soda, ordered new electrical box fittings, snipped the molex connectors for the broken connection, and re-connected them using waterproof crimp connectors. We tested each crimped wire from their beginnings to the output pins and they all had continuity. The starter solenoid had also taken on water and rusted, so that has been replaced as well. The fuses are also good.



Now to the problem. I have yet to start the ski as I've pulled the carbs and am about to rebuild them. We would intermittently test the power by connecting the main ground and the small red/black ground to the battery, as well as the red battery cable. The starter solenoid works, and the lights came on. I let it sit for a few hours, re-connected the battery to try again, and found there was no lights. The starter solenoid would still engage. I pulled the box back out, ripped it all apart, cleaned each connection again, and tested continuity to every pin. Everything checked out, so I put the box back into the ski, flipped the switch a few times, and the lights came on every time. Satisfied I let it sit, came back, tried it again, lights came on, flickered, then went off again and wouldn't come back on. I did the same exact thing as before, put the electrical box back in for a third time, flipped the switch, lights came on, flickered, went off, and won't come back on. I tested each of the crimped wires while in the ski to the connector (Ground post to the black output pin, trim fuse input to the trim output pin, and main power fuse input to the power output pin), and each had continuity. The starter solenoid engaged as well. I have tried wiggling the wires in the electrical box as well as each of the connectors at both the back and front of the ski to see if I could get flashing lights, but still got nothing.



So I guess at this point I'm kind of at a loss. I had to remove the molex connectors to slide on the new fittings, but those were all connected fine. Could there potentially be a problem with the CDI? I've tried to understand the electrical diagram from everything coming out of the CDI, but I'm still not certain. It also could be the voltage regulator. I don't really trust myself to accurately test these components, so I'm more wondering if either of those parts could be causing this. Is there anywhere else suggested that I check for continuity?



Thanks again for any help anyone is able to provide!! Last edited by farcry550; Today at 11:50 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) angietv3 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules