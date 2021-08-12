Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skeeters 550/750 swap #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location redwood city, bay area, ca Age 29 Posts 66 Skeeters 550/750 swap Starting a build thread for my 750 swap

Wont be anything fancy hopefully just a good running ski that I can beat on

Hull is in good shape has a wierd paint job and has gas fill delete and good turf.



Pulled the motor out of my x2 today



Small pin Motor has ada head, Coffman pipe, dual cdk2s, sts ebox, 650 diverted ex. Mani



Got the motor bolted and shimmed

550 coupler installed

And started figuring out what I need to do to make my Coffman pipe fit gonna be tight



Things I still need to do or figure out



Water box

Ebox placement

Set the ski up for dual cooling

Plumb it

Set up hand pole

Re jet carbs

New hood seal

Install js550 pump. Have a skat trak 6 for it dont know if that will work well



Eventually want to do a 750 pump conversion but dont have the money for it right now



Have a west coast oversized tank to go in it that looks like it will fit.



Heres what I got so far





















