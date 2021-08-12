Starting a build thread for my 750 swap
Wont be anything fancy hopefully just a good running ski that I can beat on
Hull is in good shape has a wierd paint job and has gas fill delete and good turf.
Pulled the motor out of my x2 today
Small pin Motor has ada head, Coffman pipe, dual cdk2s, sts ebox, 650 diverted ex. Mani
Got the motor bolted and shimmed
550 coupler installed
And started figuring out what I need to do to make my Coffman pipe fit gonna be tight
Things I still need to do or figure out
Water box
Ebox placement
Set the ski up for dual cooling
Plumb it
Set up hand pole
Re jet carbs
New hood seal
Install js550 pump. Have a skat trak 6 for it dont know if that will work well
Eventually want to do a 750 pump conversion but dont have the money for it right now
Have a west coast oversized tank to go in it that looks like it will fit.
Heres what I got so far
