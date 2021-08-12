Well Im starting a build thread for my x2 900 conversion
I have read a lot on this swap and this would be my first one. Havent started much yet but should have a good update by tomorrow
Have a 900 motor, exhaust, and electronics already
My x2 had a 750 motor that I have pulled already and am putting in a 550 hull
Things I still need to do:
Everything
Will still have questions along the way so if anyone wants to chime in that would be great. Will be a slow process but hope to have this on the water by next summer
Plans for this would be
Ada head
Prop? Still in question
Rebuilt crank
New pistons
New gaskets
Center bleed with water box side exit or rear exhaust
Triple sbn44s (are they worth it)
Surf brace
Stripped and paint motor
Sponsons
Might trim the hood and get a different dash
Heres my progress so far
