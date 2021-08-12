Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 900 conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location redwood city, bay area, ca Age 29 Posts 66 X2 900 conversion Well Im starting a build thread for my x2 900 conversion

I have read a lot on this swap and this would be my first one. Havent started much yet but should have a good update by tomorrow



Have a 900 motor, exhaust, and electronics already



My x2 had a 750 motor that I have pulled already and am putting in a 550 hull



Things I still need to do:

Everything



Will still have questions along the way so if anyone wants to chime in that would be great. Will be a slow process but hope to have this on the water by next summer



Plans for this would be



Ada head

Prop? Still in question

Rebuilt crank

New pistons

New gaskets

Center bleed with water box side exit or rear exhaust

Triple sbn44s (are they worth it)

Surf brace

Stripped and paint motor

Sponsons

Might trim the hood and get a different dash



Heres my progress so far



















