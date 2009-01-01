Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 650 Yamaha wave runner problem. HELP!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location Il Age 61 Posts 1 92 650 Yamaha wave runner problem. HELP!!! Hi guys. New to forum actually new to waverunners. Have a 90 to 650 WaveRunner. RecentlyInstalled new carburetor ignition stater assembly voltage regulator starter solenoid new spark plugs all new fuel lines replace starter And Bendix. Will start up and run excellent keep it tied up tight to the pier and run the thing for over an hour and run it wide open throttle for 30 seconds back off do it again it has plenty of power take it out on the water cruise it out on the water 1015 miles an hour as soon as you go to get up on plane wave runner cut off sometimes will restartAll the times will not restart if anybody has any suggestions it would really really help out thank you so much everyone have a great day Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules