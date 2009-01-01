Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D Head pipe sprung a leak? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location San Diego Age 24 Posts 17 R&D Head pipe sprung a leak? Hey all! I have an R&D snail pipe on my 750 and the head pipe has a small leak in it.. Like someone poked a very think needle through it small. Is something like this weldable? Or does this mean that the whole head pipe is compromised? I recently took it apart and cleaned it and from what I could see there was not much if any corrosion. This also appeared after running some star bite descaling engine flush through the engine to get rid of some of the calcium build up in the engine.



Idk where I am going to find this replacement part and I am having trouble finding any new exhaust systems anywhere. If this is something that could be welded to plug up the hole that would be awesome, but I am not personally sure what to do.



The way i would describe the leak would be... you know when you fill a water balloon up and there is an itty bitty hole in it that lets out the smallest stream of water. That's how small it is.

