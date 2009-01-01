Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 GTX--1st problem post in a LONG time #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Tennessee Age 64 Posts 282 96 GTX--1st problem post in a LONG time This video is of one of my GTXs. It is a 1996. It had been running perfect until the last 6 weeks. It is the original engine. It has Bill O'Neal's upgrade kit with Prok intakes, larger needle/seats and jets. It will start fine. After running about 5 seconds it will begin to bog/miss. The carbs were rebuilt yesterday with Mikuni kits. The settings are according to Bill's specs. Pop-offs are spec for the kits. Plugs are dark and wet. New plugs do the same. The issue is VERY repeatable. My only close to out of spec is that both cylinders are about 125 psi. I am wondering if this is an issue with the fuel system or a near end of life engine. Any thoughts? Attached Files GTX.MOV (10.47 MB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

