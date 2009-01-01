Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Installing new lake temp sensor/speedo assembly #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 971 Installing new lake temp sensor/speedo assembly Doing some other work on '04 GTX limited SC, then got request to install new lake water and speedo assm.

I'd like to install the new one complete, no splicing. Some on the tube and in other forums show or talk about cutting off the pins

( I assume both the old and new pins ) from the leads to make guiding the new lead loom thru the small hole and putty stuff and then splice in the 3 pins and mount in connector. Is that what most have done or anybody enlarge the small hole to get unmolested pins thru ?

Shout out to Myself for making OPAS tubes install much easier ! '88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb '96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end '95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules