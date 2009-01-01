|
|
-
I dream skis
Need help moving an SXR 800 from NY to MI
Hello all,
I'm purchasing an SXR 800 from another forum member that is located in Manorville, NY and need to get it to Michigan (or somewhere close).
The load is just the ski, no trailer or cart need to be moved.
Hoping I can find another forum member who is making that trip in the next few weeks. Timing is flexible on both the pickup and delivery sides.
I have a posting on UShip but haven't had much luck getting bids yet.
If anyone is interested in helping transport the ski (I'm willing to pay a fair price!) or knows of anyone who might be able to help please let me know.
Hit me up with a PM
Thanks!
Jim
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules