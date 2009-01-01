Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 717 GTI engine removal #1 Join Date Apr 2009 Location mn Age 40 Posts 1 717 GTI engine removal I just picked up this ski and am new to it. I have to replace the PTO and driveshaft because the splines are rolled over. I got the pump and driveshaft out, everything disconnected from the motor and ready to lift out. Question is how much more stuff do I need to remove to get it to fit out the top? Carb is still on and exhaust manifold, also still bolted to the plate. Ran out of time last night and want to attack this as quickly as possible. Thanks for the help. Last edited by magnum1981; Today at 08:11 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

