Solas 12 vane pump in a STX15F?

So I'm about to get a STX15F 2008 with a blown motor and a missing pump given to me.

Has anyone put on of the SXR1500 solas 12vane pumps in the STX15 before?

I canít seem to find and used factory pumps in good shape and figured on going this route. Are they with it or donít bother? And is there anything that has to be modified to work properly in the stx15. The ski is in excellent shape and figured I can rebuild it all for around 3k.

