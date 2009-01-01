Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying PWC recommendation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Los Angeles Age 35 Posts 1 Buying PWC recommendation Hello reader.



I've been doing light research on purchasing a new or used PWC. I need recommendations.

I'm looking for a 2 or 3 seater. Preferably 3. I can put aside $6,000 - $9,000 for it. I saw a new Seadoo spark starting at 5.5k but reviews were mixed. The rec light yamaha models seem better rated.

I'm thinking it's better to get a used better model rather than a lower model but brand new.

I'd like one that can do salt and fresh water and don't want to deal with constant maintenance and repairs. IE: like an Audi.

I will be using it for just riding around 1 - 2 people once every few weeks. Just need something reliable to get on the water here and there. I see ski rentals are running a lot of waverunners so those must be reliable I'm assuming.



Used prices seem like they've gone up during the pandemic. I remember seeming them much cheaper. Can someone recommend a specific make/model/year I should look into? Max hours?

