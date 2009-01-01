Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 1100 jetting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location Fort Worth, TX Age 34 Posts 46 Sxr 1100 jetting Kehien Cdk carbs no accelerator pump,



Stock is 72p, 120h. The carbs I have had a accelerator pump but its missing the linkage.



Its way to lean right now. I saw one post with 78/130 and accelerator pump. Any recommendations without the pump?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) JonnyX2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules