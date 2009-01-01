|
PWCToday Newbie
Sxr 1100 jetting
Kehien Cdk carbs no accelerator pump,
Stock is 72p, 120h. The carbs I have had a accelerator pump but its missing the linkage.
Its way to lean right now. I saw one post with 78/130 and accelerator pump. Any recommendations without the pump?
