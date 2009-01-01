|
|
-
96 slt 700
I picked up this ski cheap in a non running condition. It had no spark. I purchased a update kit from SBT. I installed it and still had no spark. Sent it back to sbt and they tested it and said it was fine. I re-installed it again and still same thing, no spark.
What am I missing? I have tested all the wires, no bad wires, cdi is getting power.
Any pointers?
