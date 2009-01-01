Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 slt 700 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Racine Posts 2 96 slt 700 I picked up this ski cheap in a non running condition. It had no spark. I purchased a update kit from SBT. I installed it and still had no spark. Sent it back to sbt and they tested it and said it was fine. I re-installed it again and still same thing, no spark.

What am I missing? I have tested all the wires, no bad wires, cdi is getting power.

