Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 XL 760, intermittent no crank no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Racine Posts 2 1997 XL 760, intermittent no crank no start I picked up this ski cheap in a non running condition. I tried the starter button and it cranked over. It had been flipped in the water so it was water logged. After the first time it cranked it became very spuratic. I jumped the relay to get all the water out. I got it to start by jumping the relay after the water had been expelled.

I went to address the starting issue. The meter was completely blank. I started checking for power and ground. There was no power going to the start button. I had power going into the meter but none coming out. So I purchased a used meter. Plugged it in and same thing. Then I tried resetting the code with the blue connector procedure. I got the used meter and the original meter to set code and it said "start"

Neither one would allow the start button to work.

Then I pulled the cdi off another ski i have but was same part number. I plugged it in the the used meter and the button worked. The meter warning light and alarm was on. It said "no miles" I shut it off and plugged the original meter in and back to same result no crank. Switched back the used meter and same result, no crank. Tried the original cdi with used and original meter, same result. Tried resetting the codes again, same result.

Can anyone point me in the right direction?

