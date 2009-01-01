|
Waste spark ignition
Hi all! I havent tried this yet but thought I would ask. With a 2 cylinder ski using a waste spark ignition, like a 750 kawi I believe, does it really matter which spark plug wire goes on which cylinder? That is since each plug fires twice per revolution 180 degrees apart. Working on the neighbors ignition problem on a 1998 750 stx. I may have to try it. Thanks
Re: Waste spark ignition
It dosnt if it’s wasted spark
