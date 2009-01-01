 Waste spark ignition
  Today, 07:53 AM
    Tabaker
    Waste spark ignition

    Hi all! I havent tried this yet but thought I would ask. With a 2 cylinder ski using a waste spark ignition, like a 750 kawi I believe, does it really matter which spark plug wire goes on which cylinder? That is since each plug fires twice per revolution 180 degrees apart. Working on the neighbors ignition problem on a 1998 750 stx. I may have to try it. Thanks
  Today, 08:04 AM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,073

    Re: Waste spark ignition

    It dosnt if it’s wasted spark
