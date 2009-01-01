Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waste spark ignition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Sterling. IL Age 60 Posts 2 Waste spark ignition Hi all! I havent tried this yet but thought I would ask. With a 2 cylinder ski using a waste spark ignition, like a 750 kawi I believe, does it really matter which spark plug wire goes on which cylinder? That is since each plug fires twice per revolution 180 degrees apart. Working on the neighbors ignition problem on a 1998 750 stx. I may have to try it. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,073 Re: Waste spark ignition It dosnt if it’s wasted spark Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

