Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: scammer kirunga.ambani@yahoo.com and his phone 813-318-3959 #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 58 Posts 1,583 scammer kirunga.ambani@yahoo.com and his phone 813-318-3959 texted me about my wtb reeds post and never sent after I payed! can't get money back from pay pal because I sent to him as friend won't make that mistake again. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules