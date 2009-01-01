|
HELP!! 2014 Yamaha VXR (1800) - Rob bolts not nuts, need torque specs
I am rebuilding a 2014 Yamaha VXR. The service manual calls out 37.6 Ft Lbs and 90* on the second pass. But it also shows studs and nuts on the rods. My rods have threads in the rod itself and 'ARP' style 12 pt rod bolts. Does the spec and procedure stay the same?
