 97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:05 PM #1
    Skijunk
    Skijunk is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Mississippi
    Posts
    143

    97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset?

    You never know who has been messing with these skis and what they have done !

    Got this ski a few months ago. owner said someone worked on it a few years ago and got it running but I dont imagine it ran good.
    I put gas in it and cranked it up but it didnt run good, exhaust coming from rave valve cap and after inspection both valves were gummed up and stuck , one spring was bent and had melted plastic on it - no idea what that was. I replaced the valves along with bellows and springs and cleaned valve ports - valves move smooth and free.
    it still ran bad. It will crank and rev if you wick the throttle a few times but in the water it dies.

    When I took the carbs off the first time it didnt look like they had ever been take off or apart
    I just finished the rebuild on both carbs today (I have done this many times) but its been a while and sometimes we forget things . I also replaced the vacuum hose on the pump side. It still runs bad. Its still hard to crank and dies in the water. So now Im aggravated.

    It occurred to me just now that whomever worked on it may have only adjusted the low and high idle until it would run. But now they may be out of wack but I have no idea bc I didnt adjust them.

    Whats a good preset to start with on the low and high speed adjusters?

    Thanks !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:24 PM #2
    meskidog1
    meskidog1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    ohio
    Age
    61
    Posts
    16

    Re: 97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset?

    Quote Originally Posted by Skijunk View Post
    You never know who has been messing with these skis and what they have done !

    Got this ski a few months ago. owner said someone worked on it a few years ago and got it running but I dont imagine it ran good.
    I put gas in it and cranked it up but it didnt run good, exhaust coming from rave valve cap and after inspection both valves were gummed up and stuck , one spring was bent and had melted plastic on it - no idea what that was. I replaced the valves along with bellows and springs and cleaned valve ports - valves move smooth and free.
    it still ran bad. It will crank and rev if you wick the throttle a few times but in the water it dies.

    When I took the carbs off the first time it didnt look like they had ever been take off or apart
    I just finished the rebuild on both carbs today (I have done this many times) but its been a while and sometimes we forget things . I also replaced the vacuum hose on the pump side. It still runs bad. Its still hard to crank and dies in the water. So now Im aggravated.

    It occurred to me just now that whomever worked on it may have only adjusted the low and high idle until it would run. But now they may be out of wack but I have no idea bc I didnt adjust them.

    Whats a good preset to start with on the low and high speed adjusters?

    Thanks !
    here is link for carb settings

    Sea Doo PWC Carburetor Reference (seadoosource.com)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. meskidog1,
  2. rdjeep,
  3. Skijunk

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 