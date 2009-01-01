Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Mississippi Posts 143 97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset? You never know who has been messing with these skis and what they have done !



Got this ski a few months ago. owner said someone worked on it a few years ago and got it running but I dont imagine it ran good.

I put gas in it and cranked it up but it didnt run good, exhaust coming from rave valve cap and after inspection both valves were gummed up and stuck , one spring was bent and had melted plastic on it - no idea what that was. I replaced the valves along with bellows and springs and cleaned valve ports - valves move smooth and free.

it still ran bad. It will crank and rev if you wick the throttle a few times but in the water it dies.



When I took the carbs off the first time it didnt look like they had ever been take off or apart

I just finished the rebuild on both carbs today (I have done this many times) but its been a while and sometimes we forget things . I also replaced the vacuum hose on the pump side. It still runs bad. Its still hard to crank and dies in the water. So now Im aggravated.



It occurred to me just now that whomever worked on it may have only adjusted the low and high idle until it would run. But now they may be out of wack but I have no idea bc I didnt adjust them.



Whats a good preset to start with on the low and high speed adjusters?



Thanks ! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location ohio Age 61 Posts 16 Re: 97 GTX 787 - low/high speed mixture preset? Originally Posted by Skijunk Originally Posted by You never know who has been messing with these skis and what they have done !



Got this ski a few months ago. owner said someone worked on it a few years ago and got it running but I dont imagine it ran good.

I put gas in it and cranked it up but it didnt run good, exhaust coming from rave valve cap and after inspection both valves were gummed up and stuck , one spring was bent and had melted plastic on it - no idea what that was. I replaced the valves along with bellows and springs and cleaned valve ports - valves move smooth and free.

it still ran bad. It will crank and rev if you wick the throttle a few times but in the water it dies.



When I took the carbs off the first time it didnt look like they had ever been take off or apart

I just finished the rebuild on both carbs today (I have done this many times) but its been a while and sometimes we forget things . I also replaced the vacuum hose on the pump side. It still runs bad. Its still hard to crank and dies in the water. So now Im aggravated.



It occurred to me just now that whomever worked on it may have only adjusted the low and high idle until it would run. But now they may be out of wack but I have no idea bc I didnt adjust them.



Whats a good preset to start with on the low and high speed adjusters?



Thanks !



Sea Doo PWC Carburetor Reference (seadoosource.com) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) meskidog1, rdjeep, Skijunk Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules