 Hey from sterling IL.
    Hey from sterling IL.

    My name is Tim. I have been riding skis for about 25 yrs. started with a couple old kawi standups then 2 kawi 1100 stxs. Now a kawi 310x. I had ti rebuild the top ends of the 1100s 4 times mostly due to oil problems. A half of a red balloon getting sucked up into the engine was the end if my 97. Blocked a wate port in front cylinder. I rebuilt the top end but the first time I started it, the needles fell out of the crank and knocked a hole in the casting. Now being retired I repair skis for people. Mostly friends. Fighting a 1998 kawi 750 stxat the moment. Had bad pickup coil which i replaced but now runs crappy at anything more than half throttle. I will keep plugging away at it tho. Hope to learn from the group abd have something to contribute. Salute
    Re: Hey from sterling IL.

    Welcome from SoCal- FYI you may need to post a handful times before all features are enabled for your account.
