PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Bonney Lake, WA Age 41 Posts 18 '98 SXi Pro intake manifold needed Engine is stock on this ski except for an R&D intake plenum. Original intake manifold done cracked good. Does anyone have one available to sell or know where I might find a replacement? The OEM part number I have is: 59076-3726. I found this similar one on eBay. I don't know if other 750 engines have the same manifold with a different part number.



