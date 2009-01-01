 2002 750 sxi pro no response, won't do anything
pxctoday

    2002 750 sxi pro no response, won't do anything

    I just picked up a 2002 kawasaki 750 sxi pro that was supposedly in running condition but needed the pump bearing replaced. I got it home and put a new battery in it, hit the start button and nothing. I pulled apart the electronic box and didn't see much corrosion, I replaced the fuse thinking it could be bad, even bypassed it, but still nothing. My only experience working on a jet ski has been with my spark where I have a dash that lights up when I've got power and I can plug a computer in for diagnostics.

    I've got a friend saying that the electronic box goes bad frequently so to go ahead and replace it, but I don't like just throwing parts at things for no reason. Where should I start looking? I've checked the connections from the battery and all the battery cables seem to be in good shape with solid connections
    Re: 2002 750 sxi pro no response, won't do anything

    Be sure the starter bottom lock switch is not engaged. Check voltage to and from start switch. 12V to the start switch is picked off of the hot side of the starter relay.
