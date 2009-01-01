|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
750 SP Engine - Fresh Rebuild
Selling a motor I put together last winter for a build we went another direction on.
750 small pin. Unmarked (#20) cylinder. A stamp head. Fresh 1.0mm bore and new Wiseco pistons/rings. Mint OEM crank that I cleaned and oiled at assembly. New crank seals. 1211 sealed cases. 0 hours on rebuild. Comes with what you see pictured. *stator is a core but good candidate for rebuild, same with exhaust manifold, has a stripped hole and lord mount chopped from a past life.
I’ll crate/box and ship it cont. US for around +$100. Shipping has gone crazy.
$500 + ship OBO
PM or text if slow responding. 704.770.6942
70254183-F6F7-460C-B9CE-7E5A2D54D374.jpeg9BB9446F-3827-4DA4-B7B1-F71049CAF919.jpegD3321D1F-4FAA-46A9-A663-B159BD6FB74D.jpegA45153A6-8D49-4A25-B2EF-BE20F12AFD75.jpeg292CD87F-C518-4870-B07B-003F38E87796.jpegED18F24B-61F3-41E8-9823-9B633C755126.jpegABCA20B7-B7D6-4F93-9B76-3F7F9DE36184.jpegF183E504-CA46-4E5B-9543-FBEA52508AE5.jpeg
