SXR Electronics for 750SX motor
Hey everyone, I have a destroyed 2006 SXR motor with good electronics. Will those electronics work on my 750sx engine if i swap the ebox, stator and flywheel?
I assume if this is possible it would be beneficial as the 2006 electronics would be CDI.
Thanks for any insight you can provide.
For reference I actually acquired the complete SXR with the blown engine. I had a 750SX already so I dropped that motor into the SXR hull and it's been great! Just thought it may be worth reusing the SXR electronics since I have them and they may give me more performance.
