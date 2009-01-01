Hey everyone, I have a destroyed 2006 SXR motor with good electronics. Will those electronics work on my 750sx engine if i swap the ebox, stator and flywheel?

I assume if this is possible it would be beneficial as the 2006 electronics would be CDI.

Thanks for any insight you can provide.

For reference I actually acquired the complete SXR with the blown engine. I had a 750SX already so I dropped that motor into the SXR hull and it's been great! Just thought it may be worth reusing the SXR electronics since I have them and they may give me more performance.