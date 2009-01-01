Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Electronics for 750SX motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location BC Age 37 Posts 3 SXR Electronics for 750SX motor Hey everyone, I have a destroyed 2006 SXR motor with good electronics. Will those electronics work on my 750sx engine if i swap the ebox, stator and flywheel?



I assume if this is possible it would be beneficial as the 2006 electronics would be CDI.



Thanks for any insight you can provide.



For reference I actually acquired the complete SXR with the blown engine. I had a 750SX already so I dropped that motor into the SXR hull and it's been great! Just thought it may be worth reusing the SXR electronics since I have them and they may give me more performance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules