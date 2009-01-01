Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 seadoo 4-Tec wont run #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bridgeport NY Age 29 Posts 3 2003 seadoo 4-Tec wont run Hey guys im having some issues with a customers 4-Tec Seadoo. Hasnt ran in over a yeah so i did the basics, flushed fuel system, new spark plugs, oil change and checked everything over. Machine will not start, cranks over but wont fire. I checked compression and it was good, checked spark and it was good so i used starting fluid and it still wont even fire on starting fluid. Im not sure where to go next with this thing as this is the first 4 stroke Ive had with a no start in my shop. Any common issues that these things have that i should be looking for? Ive searched for what feels like hours online and had zero luck. Thanks in advance!





