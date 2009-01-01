Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 Seadoo GTI: Starts/Idles Great, Does Not Accelerate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location CT Posts 1 97 Seadoo GTI: Starts/Idles Great, Does Not Accelerate Hi! Thought to post to see if anyone had any thoughts. I have a 97 sea-doo gti 2-stroke pwc that starts right up, idles good, but does not accelerate. The pitch of the sound changes when I hit the throttle like it wants to rev up, but it does not. I was just idling on the water when I last took it out so had to put it back on the trailer and tow it back.





The grey fuel lines were replaced by previous owner (time frame unknown). Just rebuilt the single carb on it. Put new spark plugs in. Put in new fuel filter. Emptied the gas tank (as much as I could pump out) and put in fresh 93 octane premium gas in today. Pumped out old oil and put in XPS stuff. Put in new and fully charged battery (AGM) that I had put in a trickle charger for at least 36 hours. The battery is reading above 12 volts on the meter. When I start it to idle briefly (under 10 secs), I can see the impeller moving without any obstruction. I checked in intake underneath the pwc and with a flashlight could not see anything wrapped around the shaft to the impeller or obstructing the intake area. I did a compression test and both read slightly on the lower side of 125-130 for both MAG and PTO cylinders, but nothing in my mind for concern when it comes to accelerating and revving the engine with full throttle. I checked the throttle and choke linkages/wires and they seem to be operating normal. I put a new ground wire on and make sure it was tight on the starter bolt. I plan to replace both carburetor gaskets (one that connects the carb to the lower part of the engine, the other that connects to the fire arrester/air intake box).





So I am a little confused as to what could be causing it to not accelerate or rev up when I open the throttle. Any ideas? Thanks! Eric #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,059 Re: 97 Seadoo GTI: Starts/Idles Great, Does Not Accelerate Have you checked the wear ring clearance?



Usually the spec is less than 1mm(1.00mm) between the leading and trailing edges of the impeller. A larger clearance than spec will cause “blow by” of the water that should be pressurized and creating forward thrust. Instead, the water can be “escaping” between the larger wear ring clearance. So I would check there first. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

