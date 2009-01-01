Thread: 95 750 sxi

 95 750 sxi
95 750 sxi

  Yesterday, 09:56 PM
    mcfam
    95 750 sxi

    Ski is new to me and all of sudden the battery keeps going dead. Can somebody give me the specs and best procedure for testing the stator and vr. I have a multi meter, so i can test both voltage and oms,
  Yesterday, 10:17 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: 95 750 sxi

    Test the Regulator/Rectifier first. When the internal diodes (electrical check valves) go bad, it allows reverse flow and drains the Battery.
