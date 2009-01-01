Thread: 95 750 sxi

|
95 750 sxi
Ski is new to me and all of sudden the battery keeps going dead. Can somebody give me the specs and best procedure for testing the stator and vr. I have a multi meter, so i can test both voltage and oms,
Top Dog
Re: 95 750 sxi
Test the Regulator/Rectifier first. When the internal diodes (electrical check valves) go bad, it allows reverse flow and drains the Battery.
