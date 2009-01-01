Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 750 sxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location hesperia ca Age 51 Posts 3 95 750 sxi Ski is new to me and all of sudden the battery keeps going dead. Can somebody give me the specs and best procedure for testing the stator and vr. I have a multi meter, so i can test both voltage and oms, #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,399 Re: 95 750 sxi Test the Regulator/Rectifier first. When the internal diodes (electrical check valves) go bad, it allows reverse flow and drains the Battery. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

