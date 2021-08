Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skat Trak 140/75 12 vein Setback Pump #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,075 Skat Trak 140/75 12 vein Setback Pump 100% rebuilt Skat pump for SXR 800.



New bearings, seals, sleeves, o-rings and impeller shaft. All threads chased and new stainless hardware included. Also comes with new OEM Kawasaki pump seal. Veins are in excellent condition. Ready to go.



What you see is what you get.



$1600 shipped

