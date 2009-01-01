Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 PJS Exhaust Manifold, Head, Chamber COMPLETE #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Jackson Age 36 Posts 158 440/550 PJS Exhaust Manifold, Head, Chamber COMPLETE Have a nice condition complete PJS exhaust manifold, head pipe and chamber from a 550 I found in the attic from a while back. All complete and hopefully someone could use it.



Asking $400 plus the ride.

Venmo/Paypal Accepted.

Located Jackson, CA





PJS 3.jpgPJS 2.jpgPJS 1.jpg 89 650 X2: 2" Chop, Mariner Grate, Dcut Ride Plate, Bars, Finger Trim (New Project)

SOLD 86 750 X2: Big pin 770, PJS pipe, 650 Elec, R&D Head and Intake Manifold, 46 SBN Mikuni, MMR Waterbox, Bars, OP Ride Plate, PJS Grate, UMI Finger throttle.

