Have a nice condition complete PJS exhaust manifold, head pipe and chamber from a 550 I found in the attic from a while back. All complete and hopefully someone could use it.
Asking $400 plus the ride.
Venmo/Paypal Accepted.
Located Jackson, CA
PJS 3.jpgPJS 2.jpgPJS 1.jpg
89 650 X2: 2" Chop, Mariner Grate, Dcut Ride Plate, Bars, Finger Trim (New Project)
SOLD 86 750 X2: Big pin 770, PJS pipe, 650 Elec, R&D Head and Intake Manifold, 46 SBN Mikuni, MMR Waterbox, Bars, OP Ride Plate, PJS Grate, UMI Finger throttle.
SOLD 88 650 X2: Stock with Oil and Crankcase Drain Blockoffs
