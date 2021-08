Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Scammer: GodBlessAmerica43 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,199 Blog Entries 1 Scammer: GodBlessAmerica43 Watch out for this person. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,199 Blog Entries 1 Re: Scammer: GodBlessAmerica43 This is the email: kiprotich257@yahoo.com



This is the email: kiprotich257@yahoo.com

Guy responded to my want to buy ad, if you google image search my want to buy ad he used one of the first images that came up. And he wants you to use Zelle or paypal friends and family only. I believe this is the same guy that has been trying to scam people on the facebook ski pages. "Andrew J Giraldo"

And phone number: (231) 599-7445

