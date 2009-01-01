|
Blown fuse location
I have a 2004 SXR800 that I forgot to strap down the battery. I hit a wave and the battery hit the Cdi box killing the machine. I see on the front of the cdi box a screw off cover labeled fuse and I pulled out the replacement fuse but I dont see where the fuse actually goes. Im sure Im missing something simple. Where is the fuse located? Thanks
Re: Blown fuse location
It's in that same spot. It's probably tucked in the back of that hole.
