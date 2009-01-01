|
Shaft seal quick fix!?!?
Throwing this out there..
My 04 rxp shaft seal was leaking, and I knew why. Had injector issues and ran it on the hose quite a bit, never thought about the shaft seal at all.
I'm fairly diy, so I ordered the seal kit. Once I removed everything to access to the shaft and seal, I looked at it and thought man, there's a lot of carbon left. I pressed a finger against the carbon seal and there was absolutely no tension against the flange. When installed, the compression of the bellows by the flange dictates the tension, so it follows if I use the bellows to create the tension it should work. I loosened the hose clamp and dug around, decided on a piece of 10 gauge speaker wire. I worked it in between the bellows and and the through hull. It's approximately an 8th or 3/16" of an inch, but I could tell as I worked it in that there was some tension. Tightened up the hose clamp and tested it out, bone dry. Has about 18 hrs on it so far and all is well. If it happens again I'm simply going to add spacer to regain the tension.
