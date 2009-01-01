 2013 Superjet Stolen from Wisconsin
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:27 AM #1
    kswings
    kswings is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kswings's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Lax
    Posts
    17

    2013 Superjet Stolen from Wisconsin

    Jetski community, a fellow racer had his ski stolen over night from a Great Lakes Watercross race in WI on 8/1. It had white front sponsons and a silver KP handle pole. Its a lights class legal boat, so it was mostly stock. Please keep an eye out for this machine. Thanks bunches.2013 Superjet.jpg2013 Superjet-2.jpg
    Last edited by kswings; Today at 08:27 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 