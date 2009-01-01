|
2013 Superjet Stolen from Wisconsin
Jetski community, a fellow racer had his ski stolen over night from a Great Lakes Watercross race in WI on 8/1. It had white front sponsons and a silver KP handle pole. Its a lights class legal boat, so it was mostly stock. Please keep an eye out for this machine. Thanks bunches.2013 Superjet.jpg2013 Superjet-2.jpg
