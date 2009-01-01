Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 Superjet Stolen from Wisconsin #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lax Posts 17 2013 Superjet Stolen from Wisconsin Jetski community, a fellow racer had his ski stolen over night from a Great Lakes Watercross race in WI on 8/1. It had white front sponsons and a silver KP handle pole. Its a lights class legal boat, so it was mostly stock. Please keep an eye out for this machine. Thanks bunches.2013 Superjet.jpg2013 Superjet-2.jpg Last edited by kswings; Today at 08:27 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

