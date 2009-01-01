I recently bought a 1999 XL 1200 with the assumption that the third (rear) cylinder was low on compression. Got a really good deal on it and figured I could do a top end rebuild and be good to go.
Sure enough, compression gauge shows 115 front, 115 middle, and 0 rear cylinder. I pulled the head and this is what I found. Any ideas what could have caused this? I checked the oil lines and they seem to be intact on the carbs. He did say it had a recent rebuild before the back cylinder dropped. It almost looks like the powervalve knicked the piston?
I did pull the cover off the powervalve and everything is fine on the top side of the powervalve.