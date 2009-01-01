 Iso Spec Hx parts
  1. Yesterday, 07:53 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Iso Spec Hx parts

    Building a spec hx ski for my son to race, looking for following parts. Need asap.

    Rear sponsons
    14.5/22.5 Prop or equivalent
    Ride plate
    Umi steering
    Intake grate
    A/M Exit / steer nozzle (would love diff size rings)
  2. Yesterday, 08:39 PM #2
    ktm640duke
    Re: Iso Spec Hx parts

    Still doing the carbon mod on the stock sponsons if interested.
  3. Yesterday, 08:48 PM #3
    Chrisx88
    Re: Iso Spec Hx parts

    Havent heard of this, more info?
