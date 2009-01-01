|
Iso Spec Hx parts
Building a spec hx ski for my son to race, looking for following parts. Need asap.
Rear sponsons
14.5/22.5 Prop or equivalent
Ride plate
Umi steering
Intake grate
A/M Exit / steer nozzle (would love diff size rings)
Re: Iso Spec Hx parts
Still doing the carbon mod on the stock sponsons if interested.
Re: Iso Spec Hx parts
Havent heard of this, more info?
Originally Posted by ktm640duke
Still doing the carbon mod on the stock sponsons if interested.
