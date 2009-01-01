Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 VX110 Random cylinder misfire and no power #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 53 Posts 197 2005 VX110 Random cylinder misfire and no power I bought this ski with 300 hours and no history. It has very rough idle and no power. The filter box is dry with no air filter installed. I checked compression with lowest at 145, high 162. When running the center 2 cylinders were not firing, as verified by cold clean plugs while other 2 were warm and semi-sooty. I swapped all 4 coils and plugs from my other properly running VX and ran again. I cleaned the plugs before I put them in so I could get an idea of firing or not. After about 10 mins of running on trailer, still no power but maybe slightly smoother. I pulled plugs this time to find the front plug clean and cold, with the rest warm and semi-sooty. I then put all 4 cloils/plugs back in good ski, and starts and runs fine.



I did put the 4 coils/plugs from poorly running ski in to good one, and it ran bad so I know I need new coils and plugs, but this is not entire problem?



I plan to pull fuel injectors next and check fuel pressure/ spray pattern.



Any other ideas?



