Wet jet pipe in Superjet

I am using a wet jet donor to swap into a superjet and have a couple questions.



Anyone know what water routing I should use for the wet jet pipe? It seems stock most the water is dumped into the exhaust and I'm not sure where to T for a pisser. It is single cooling. Stock head



Also should I change the carb jetting from the wet jet. It's stock except for an aftermarket flame arrestor and 14/17 skat.

Lowered the pop off to 25psi for the FA. But would like some opinions whether I should bump up the main jet from the 130 to a 140 or 145.



