Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveblaster Cooling/fuel questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2004 Location New Mexico Age 38 Posts 41 1995 Waveblaster Cooling/fuel questions Hi Guys!



Ive always wanted a WB1. Ive owned a bunch of SJ's, and somehow got into HX's a while back but finally sold them and got a WB1. Its a really clean ski, OEM graphics etc. I bought it from a guy who bought it from the orig owner, and then bought a bunch of parts, put them on, and never rode it.



It has a Protec head (non-removeable domes), it has the newer style protec pipe, protec ride plate/intake grate, rear exit exhaust, dual cooling, raider water box, etc. It has been converted to pre-mix. When I bought it, he said it hadn't been ridden in about 10 years, and he put all the protec parts on then needed money (lost job...covid), so had to sell it. He had gutted the choke and a few other things but never finished it so it wasn't running.



I got it home, installed a primer kit and a few other odds and ends and it fired right up. I took it to the lake back around easter, and it seemed to run *ok*, but felt like it needed carb tuning. I only had about a few minutes to mess with it, but after riding it, it took on a lot of water so I assumed he didnt seal the rear exit exhaust right.



This weekend I took it down, started it on the trailer and realized he had one of the water lines for the pipe disconnected and plumbed weird compared to what I normally do on my SJ's. He had the dual cooling into the manifold, then from the rear exit of the head a t to a pisser and into the pipe, then the 2nd pipe water port was just dumping water into the hull. Then the stinger was being fed from the front head exit and a pisser in that line as well.



Question 1:

I re-plumbed it so now its dual cooling into manifold, then rear head exit into 1st pipe inlet with no T/pisser. Then second pipe port plumbed to the stinger, with a T to the pisser. Front head outlet to its own pisser. Is that correct for a protec pipe? It didnt have a flow control valve between the pipe and stinger, and I didnt have one with me to try.



Question 2:

It runs great for about 5 seconds, then dies now. It wasnt doing that the way he had the cooling lines routed (obviously incorrectly). I tried replumbing it like he had but still with 2nd pipe outlet to stinger, and still dies. It seems to run ok from idle to 1/4 throttle. The tank is venting fine, and strapped to the trailer with the hood open/arrestor off, it does the same thing so shouldn't be an air delivery issue. Half the time it wont restart without using the primer so it feels like a fuel delivery issue, but I did a lot of research and I also read it might be stator related? It will idle on the stand in the water forever and not die, so i am leaning to fuel pump issues? I checked all fuel lines. I pulled the return line off at the tank and at idle it does have fuel being returned, but not a ton. I have never paid attention to the amount of fuel in the return line on my SJ's at idle, should it be a pretty steady strong stream back into the tank? I did not have the ability to check fuel pressure at the time, wasnt expecting to have that issue.



Question 3:

Does anyone make an OEM seat cover that re-uses the side panels? I want to leave this one stock appearing.



Thanks for all of the help. Sorry for seemingly noob-like questions. I did a lot of searching and found answers to most of my other issues up until now.



Thanks!

Jeff 1995 WB1, protec head/pipe

1994 VXR Pro

1990 super jet square nose, coffmans, etc

1989 Wave Jammer

3 JS550's various mods

Fineline centurion tunnel W/200hp 2.4 merc.

Carrera 257 with twin 300 promax mercs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules