Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2004 yamaha 1300R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location ontario Posts 2 2004 yamaha 1300R hello, im new to jet skis and have a question, i just purchased a 2004 gp1300r, new crate engine with 29 hrs, it is a fuel injection model, its extremely clean, has alot of extra preformace things on it, basically my question is everone is tellin me to delete the oil pump, is this really necessary? i would hate to premix, what is the problem with the oil system? the lines or the pump? iv had yamaha sleds for 25 years and never had a problem with oiling system or is this sumthin only with marine engines? any help or advise would be great thank! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,222 Re: 2004 yamaha 1300R so the pump is driven off the shaft and almost never fails, but the lines get cracked and bleed air and boom you are lean... If you are comfortable with maintenance you will never have a problems, but still not as safe as premix.. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location ontario Posts 2 Re: 2004 yamaha 1300R ok , so the lines need to be up kept, im just wondering the gye i got it off put so much extra stuff on it why would he leave the oiling system on if it's prone to failure,any specific time line to replace em or a better way to secure em other than zipties? thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules