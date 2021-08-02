Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Forgive me ... but dual cooling off the head from a single inlet ... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location CT Age 47 Posts 46 Forgive me ... but dual cooling off the head from a single inlet ... Rebuilding a beast and yesterdays first short test loop the pisser wasnt pissing enough to make me comfortable ...



As youll see, its a PP with Westcoast pipe and manifold. Single cooling line it.



So, this was how he routed it, what do I have messed up? (Finger just to hold line out of the way for pic lol) Cooling line comes in and splits to the manifold (impossible to see in pic). Front of head goes to front of pipe. Back of pipe goes to stinger and T to pisser (not connected in pic) ... NOW, the line off the back of the head WAS where the previous owner had the hose connection ... should that go straight to a second pisser?









If you only have one line going in, you should have one line coming out. That rear fitting on the head should be capped off. Everything else looks fine. If you have 2 lines feeding the exhaust manifold then run that rear line on the head to a pisser.



