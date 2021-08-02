 Forgive me ... but dual cooling off the head from a single inlet ...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:21 AM #1
    pjbaz
    pjbaz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    CT
    Age
    47
    Posts
    46

    Forgive me ... but dual cooling off the head from a single inlet ...

    Rebuilding a beast and yesterdays first short test loop the pisser wasnt pissing enough to make me comfortable ...

    As youll see, its a PP with Westcoast pipe and manifold. Single cooling line it.

    So, this was how he routed it, what do I have messed up? (Finger just to hold line out of the way for pic lol) Cooling line comes in and splits to the manifold (impossible to see in pic). Front of head goes to front of pipe. Back of pipe goes to stinger and T to pisser (not connected in pic) ... NOW, the line off the back of the head WAS where the previous owner had the hose connection ... should that go straight to a second pisser?




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:57 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    38
    Posts
    3,495

    Re: Forgive me ... but dual cooling off the head from a single inlet ...

    If you only have one line going in, you should have one line coming out. That rear fitting on the head should be capped off. Everything else looks fine. If you have 2 lines feeding the exhaust manifold then run that rear line on the head to a pisser.
    96 superjet- rockered, -4, wide tray, adjustable footholds, kv148 mag setback pump, skat 7/14 impeller, rrp adjustable pole, blowsion ovp steering, 62t/62t, ada head, zeel A02T cdi, dual 44s, boysen power reeds, TNT SS chamber

    93-x2, newmiller ported SP750, milled head, R&D single 46 intake, sbn46, fpp blaster chamber pipe, hooker 9/15, umi, rhaas squirrel cage, dakine foot straps
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. BLRider,
  2. kohrsy22

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 