Rebuilding a beast and yesterdays first short test loop the pisser wasnt pissing enough to make me comfortable ...
As youll see, its a PP with Westcoast pipe and manifold. Single cooling line it.
So, this was how he routed it, what do I have messed up? (Finger just to hold line out of the way for pic lol) Cooling line comes in and splits to the manifold (impossible to see in pic). Front of head goes to front of pipe. Back of pipe goes to stinger and T to pisser (not connected in pic) ... NOW, the line off the back of the head WAS where the previous owner had the hose connection ... should that go straight to a second pisser?
