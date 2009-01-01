 1996 polaris slt780
  Today, 09:36 PM
    meskidog1
    meskidog1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    ohio
    Age
    61
    Posts
    8

    1996 polaris slt780

    anyone know what good compression on a 96 slt should be.
  Today, 10:56 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,623

    Re: 1996 polaris slt780

    Usually the Polaris Fuji triples are 120-130 psi.
